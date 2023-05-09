Highest paid executives at 7 health companies

The highest paid executives at seven major healthcare companies all earned over $1.2 million in 2022.

Seven highest paid executives:

1. Tim Hingtgen, CEO and director of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health System, was the highest paid executive in 2022, earning a base salary of $1.2 million and a bonus of $3.5 million.

2. Vafa Jamali, president and CEO of ZimVie and its highest paid executive, earned $10.4 million in 2022.

3. Saum Sutaria, MD, CEO and highest earner at Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, earned a salary of $1.4 million in 2022 but did not take any bonuses.

4. Joaquin Duato, chair and CEO of Johnson & Johnson and its highest paid executive in 2022, earned $13.1 million.

5. Bryan Hanson, chair, president and CEO of Zimmer Biomet, was its highest highest paid executive in 2022, earning $16.4 million.

6. Kevin Lobo, CEO of Stryker and its highest paid executive in 2022, earned $18.6 million.

7. Samuel Hazen, CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and its highest earner, received $14.6 million in 2022.