ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Highest paid executives at 7 health companies

Claire Wallace -  

The highest paid executives at seven major healthcare companies all earned over $1.2 million in 2022. 

Seven highest paid executives: 

1. Tim Hingtgen, CEO and director of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health System, was the highest paid executive in 2022, earning a base salary of $1.2 million and a bonus of $3.5 million. 

2. Vafa Jamali, president and CEO of ZimVie and its highest paid executive, earned $10.4 million in 2022. 

3. Saum Sutaria, MD, CEO and highest earner at Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, earned a salary of $1.4 million in 2022 but did not take any bonuses. 

4. Joaquin Duato, chair and CEO of Johnson & Johnson and its highest paid executive in 2022, earned $13.1 million. 

5. Bryan Hanson, chair, president and CEO of Zimmer Biomet, was its highest highest paid executive in 2022, earning $16.4 million. 

6. Kevin Lobo, CEO of Stryker and its highest paid executive in 2022, earned $18.6 million. 

7. Samuel Hazen, CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and its highest earner, received $14.6 million in 2022. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast