CHS' top paid execs

Most of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems' highest paid executives made significantly more in 2022 than 2021.
Here's a breakdown of CHS' top earners in 2022, per salary.com:
1. Tim Hingtgen, CEO and director
Salary: $1,200,000
Bonus: $3,504,000
Stock options: $622,000
Stock awards: $2,643,000
Other: $37,297
Total: $8,006,297
2021 total: $4,806,056
2. Wayne Smith, executive chairman of the board of directors
Salary: $1,000,000
Bonus: $2,920,000
Stock options: $444,600
Stock awards: $2,378,700
Other: $129,907
Total: $6,873,207
2021 total: $7,936,799
3. Kevin Hammons, president and CFO
Salary: $700,000
Bonus: $1,675,000
Stock options: $466,500
Stock awards: $1,982,250
Other: $16,571
Total: $4,840,321
2021 total: $2,393,175
4. Lynn Simon, MD, CMO and president of clinical operations
Salary: $625,000
Bonus: $1,613,750
Stock options: $248,800
Stock awards: $1,057,200
Other: $21,595
Total: $3,566,345
2021 total: $1,855,512
5. Benjamin Fordham, executive vice president, general counsel and assistant secretary
Salary: $625,000
Bonus: $887,500
Stock options: $129,675
Stock awards: $693,788
Other: $35,890
Total: $2,371,853
2021 total: $1,899,946