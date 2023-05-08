CHS' top paid execs

Most of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems' highest paid executives made significantly more in 2022 than 2021.

Here's a breakdown of CHS' top earners in 2022, per salary.com:

1. Tim Hingtgen, CEO and director

Salary: $1,200,000

Bonus: $3,504,000

Stock options: $622,000

Stock awards: $2,643,000

Other: $37,297

Total: $8,006,297

2021 total: $4,806,056

2. Wayne Smith, executive chairman of the board of directors

Salary: $1,000,000

Bonus: $2,920,000

Stock options: $444,600

Stock awards: $2,378,700

Other: $129,907

Total: $6,873,207

2021 total: $7,936,799

3. Kevin Hammons, president and CFO

Salary: $700,000

Bonus: $1,675,000

Stock options: $466,500

Stock awards: $1,982,250

Other: $16,571

Total: $4,840,321

2021 total: $2,393,175

4. Lynn Simon, MD, CMO and president of clinical operations

Salary: $625,000

Bonus: $1,613,750

Stock options: $248,800

Stock awards: $1,057,200

Other: $21,595

Total: $3,566,345

2021 total: $1,855,512

5. Benjamin Fordham, executive vice president, general counsel and assistant secretary

Salary: $625,000

Bonus: $887,500

Stock options: $129,675

Stock awards: $693,788

Other: $35,890

Total: $2,371,853

2021 total: $1,899,946