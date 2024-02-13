Here's how much vacation time physicians take per year

Nearly half of physicians (44%) take three to four weeks of vacation per year, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Lifestyle and Happiness Report," published Feb. 13.

The survey collected responses from 9,226 participants in more than 29 specialties between July 5 and Oct. 9. Read more on the methodology here.

An additional 27% take one to two weeks, while 13% take five to six weeks, 9% take more than six weeks and 7% take less than one week.

An earlier Medscape study found that while physicians might be taking three to four weeks off per year, 70% reported working to handle patient-related tasks during their time off.