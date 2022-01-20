HCA Healthcare in the news: 6 ASC updates

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has garnered a lot of attention over the last 30 days, with multiple acquisitions and new facilities, one of which is the only of its kind in the world.

Here are six HCA updates from the last 30 days:

1. HCA Healthcare and its joint venture partners completed a four-story, 112,505-square-foot medical office building with an ASC on its Houston campus.

2. HCA acquired the 9,931-square-foot Georgia Eye Institute Surgery Center in Savannah.

3. The company opened a 19,500-square-foot multispecialty ASC with 18 physician partners in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood.

4. HCA said Jan. 4 that it acquired MD Now Urgent Care, Florida's largest network of urgent care centers, expanding its reach into the booming outpatient and primary care sectors. The deal added 59 clinics under HCA's umbrella.

5. HCA Florida Healthcare opened the first-of-its-kind Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa, Fla., on Jan. 3. With the addition of Tampa's Clayman Thyroid Center, the hospital is the highest-volume endocrine surgery practice in the world.

6. A lawsuit filed Jan. 19 against HCA alleges the health system engaged in a pattern of forming sham partnerships with the largest surgical practices in a given area in order to run them into the ground and improve its own market position.