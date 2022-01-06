HCA opens endocrine surgical hospital

HCA Florida Healthcare opened the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa, Fla., on Jan. 3.

The 75,000-square-foot surgical hospital's first cases were performed the same day, HCA said Jan. 5. Existing programs at HCA Florida Tampa Hospital and Medical Center of Trinity (Fla.) were transitioned to the new surgical hospital.

The $50 million facility renovation began in the spring of 2021, HCA said. It now includes 15 private inpatient rooms, eight operating rooms and 33 pre- and post-surgery bays. Its infrastructure was upgraded to support thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal tumor programs.

HCA said the hospital now offers radiofrequency ablation of thyroid tumors and minimally invasive scarless robotic thyroid surgery.