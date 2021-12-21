HCA acquires eye ASC in Georgia

Dallas-based HCA Healthcare has acquired the Georgia Eye Institute Surgery Center in Savannah.

Georgia Eye Institute Surgery Center is a 9,931-square-foot facility with two operating rooms and 10 preoperative bays, HCA said in a Dec. 21 press release. It offers ocular plastic surgery and ophthalmologic services including laser-assisted and traditional cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, retina surgery and corneal transplants.

The deal included eight physician partners. It closed Oct. 1, bringing HCA's Georgia presence to seven ASCs and 145 nationwide, the company said.