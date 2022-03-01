Former Delaware physician gets 20 years for illegal opioid distribution

Patrick Titus, a former physician based in Delaware, was sentenced to 20 years in prison March 1 after being convicted of illegal opioid distribution last year.

Mr. Titus unlawfully distributed opioids outside of the usual scope of practice and without medical necessity, according to court documents. The former internal medicine physician prescribed the controlled substances in high dosages and sometimes in dangerous combinations with other controlled substances, according to the Justice Department.

Patients paid for the opioids with cash, according to the Justice Department. Trial evidence showed he distributed more than 1 million opioid pills, in some cases to patients he knew suffered from substance abuse disorder, diverting the pills or selling them on the streets.