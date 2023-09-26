Climate change, COVID-19 driving patient relocation

City demographics have been shifting over the last 12 months, as workers and residents have been leaving larger hubs like New York City for smaller cities across states including Florida and Texas.

Nearly one-third of Americans recently cited climate change as a key reason for their move in 2022, according to a July 4 report from Forbes based on a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults. An additional 34 percent cited better weather as a driver.

COVID-19 also played into patients' decisions to relocate in 2022. Thirty-six percent of respondents said that COVID-19 was "the main reason" they moved to a particular destination in the last two years.

An additional 37 percent said it had a high impact, while 16 percent said it had a moderate impact, 3 percent said it had a low impact and 8 percent said it had no impact.

Movers between the ages of 26 and 41 were most likely to cite climate change as a reason for relocation (35 percent), compared to 30 percent of those between 18 and 25, 25 percent of those between 52 and 57, 9 percent of those between 58 and 76 and 32 percent of those above 77.