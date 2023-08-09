Patients are moving out of New York City: Here's where they're headed

While New York remains a hotspot for ASCs, housing 160 facilities, patients are beginning to move out of New York City in favor of less expensive cities nationwide, according to an Aug. 8 report from CNBC based on a StreetEasy report.

To make the list, StreetEasy tallied up Zillow page views grouped by the metropolitan statistical area of the listing and the apparent location of the user.

The top 10 U.S. cities New Yorkers are moving to:

1. Miami

2. Philadelphia

3. Stamford, Conn.

4. Atlanta

5. Tampa, Fla.

6. Boston

7. Orlando, Fla.

8. Los Angeles

9. Washington D.C.

10. East Stroudsburg, Pa.