ChatGPT grows to almost 1 billion monthly users

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot created by OpenAI, has become the fastest growing website, nearing 1 billion users a month.

Its traffic grew by 54.21 percent in March, reaching 847.8 million unique users. It is among the top 50 most visited websites on the planet, according to a May 11 press release sent to Becker's based on data from design and performance marketing agency Veza Digital. .

The study estimates that AI will play a major role in at least 50 percent of businesses in the next five years.

ChatGPT has already shown several applications in the medical field, from passing medical exams to taking the role of in-office scribes. Its use potential for healthcare continues to expand.