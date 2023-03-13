14 ways new AI bot ChatGPT could be used in healthcare

Artificial intelligence has played a larger role in most industries, including healthcare, over the last several years. A new AI tool, ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, has several potential benefits and uses in the healthcare space, according to a March 2 report from Forbes.

Here are 14 ways ChatGPT could be incorporated into the healthcare space:

1. Telemedicine assistant: ChatGPT can be used as a virtual assistant for telemedicine patients, helping to schedule appointments and manage patient healthcare information.

2. Clinical decision support: ChatGPT can look at data to make clinical recommendations to healthcare professionals. It can suggest treatment options that have worked in similar cases in the past, and it can flag any medication interactions.

3. Medical recordkeeping: ChatGPT can automatically generate patient medical history, streamlining the record-collecting process. It can also provide lab data and imaging reports.

4. Medical translation: ChatGPT can quickly translate medical acronyms and jargon to facilitate easier communication between patients and physicians.

5. Medication management: ChatGPT can help patients remember what medications they are taking, what dosage and when to take medicine.

6. Disease surveillance: Medical experts can use ChatGPT to monitor ongoing disease trends around the world. ChatGPT can collect news reports of any emerging diseases worldwide. With advanced knowledge, physicians can take steps to prevent global disease.

7. Medical writing and documentation: ChatGPT can help physicians to write medical reports, providing corrections and monitoring for errors.

8. Clinical trial recruitment: ChatGPT can sort through patient data to identify patients who might be candidates for clinical trials.

9. Creating symptom checkers: Symptom checkers let patients input symptoms to determine whether or not they should seek medical attention.

10. Patient triage: ChatGPT can be used to triage patients, saving nurses time.

11. Drug information: ChatGPT can provide patients real-time information about their medications, including interactions, uses and symptoms to look out for.

12. Medical education: ChatGPT can provide instant access to information for medical students for learning and development.

13. Mental health support: ChatGPT can provide behavioral health support for patients, including doing screenings, providing support and making further care recommendations.

14. Remote patient monitoring: ChatGPT can provide remote monitoring solutions for patients with wearable health devices. It can provide real-time data, helping patients to avoid hospital stays by catching health issues early on.