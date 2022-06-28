ASC company forms joint venture cardiovascular business

Atlas Healthcare Partners, a company that manages and develops surgery centers, has partnered with MedAxiom to create a joint venture specializing in improving cardiovascular care in ASCs.

The new company will collaborate with health systems and physicians to improve patient outcomes, the patient experience and access to cardiovascular care in ASCs, according to a June 28 news release.

Atlas will focus on ASC development and management and MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology company, will oversee cardiovascular ASC clinical and operational outcomes.

Atlas claims it is the fastest growing company in the ASC industry and takes a highly integrated approach with its health system and physician partners by focusing on aligning physicians and ASCs with the health system's delivery network and strategy.

Marc Toth was appointed president of Atlas cardiovascular market, where he will lead strategy and business development. Trey Domann, vice president of cardiovascular development at Atlas, will lead development efforts with health systems and cardiology groups.

"With a clear line of vision into the evolution of ASC service lines, Atlas is a proven leader and authority in outpatient care," said Jerry Blackwell, MD, MedAxiom president and CEO. "By coupling Atlas' extensive ASC experience with MedAxiom's cardiovascular-specific expertise, health systems and physicians looking to expand into the outpatient procedure space now have a solution."

Atlas formed a joint venture with Banner in 2018 to develop and operate ASCs in Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming, The partnership took Atlas from eight ASCs to 27 facilities nationwide.