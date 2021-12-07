ASCs adding service lines in 2021

Despite facing challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, several ASCs expanded their patient services.

Here are 11:

1. Lake Mary, Fla.-based Alliance Surgery Center launched a total joint replacement program.

2. Tampa, Fla.-based Sun City Ambulatory Surgery Center added a gastrointestinal service line.

3. Terre Haute (Ind.) Surgical Center launched a gastrointestinal service.

4. The Dublin (Ohio) Surgery Center added robotic-assisted general and gynecological surgery programs.

6. Laguna Hills, Calif.-based Surgical Center at Saddleback added a total joint replacement program.

7. Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center began offering robot-assisted total knee replacement surgery.

8. Effingham (Ill.) Ambulatory Surgery Center implemented a total joint replacement program.

9. Monroeville (Pa.) Surgery Center began offering partial and total knee replacements.

10.Pensacola-based North Florida Surgery Center launched a total joint replacement program.

11. Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster (Pa.) began performing outpatient joint replacement surgeries at the North Pointe Surgery Center.