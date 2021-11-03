New Florida ASC adds gastrointestinal service line

The Sun City Ambulatory Surgery Center, a Physician Partners of America company in Tampa, Fla., is teaming up with local surgeons to provide gastrointestinal care, the company said Nov. 3.

Hillsborough County, where the ASC is located, is currently underserved, according to a news release from Physician Partners. Adding gastrointestinal care will provide more affordable, convenient care in the area.

The new facility offers chronic pain, spinal and orthopedic procedures, among other services.