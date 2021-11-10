5 ASCs adding service lines

Two Surgical Care Affiliates practices added total joint replacements, and three other ASCs recently added service lines:

New Florida ASC adds gastrointestinal service line

Tampa, Fla.-based Sun City Ambulatory Surgery Center, a Physician Partners of America company, added a gastrointestinal service line in partnership with local surgeons to provide care for the underserved community in Hillsborough County.

Ohio ASC adds general, gynecologic robotic surgery program

The Dublin (Ohio) Surgery Center, an affiliate of Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, added robotic-assisted general and gynecological surgery programs. It is the first in SCA's Southeast operating division to launch the programs.

2 Surgical Care Affiliate ASCs launch total joint service lines

Lake Mary, Fla.-based Alliance Surgery Center and Laguna Hills, Calif.-based Surgical Center at Saddleback, both Surgical Care Affiliates practices, added total joint replacement programs.

Indiana ASC launches GI service line

The Terre Haute (Ind.) Surgical Center, an affiliate of Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, added a gastrointestinal service line.