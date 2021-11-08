2 Surgical Care Affiliate ASCs launch total joint service lines

Alliance Surgery Center and the Surgical Center at Saddleback, two ASCs affiliated with Surgical Care Affiliates, launched total joint replacement programs, SCA said Nov. 6.

​​Alliance Surgery Center in Lake Mary, Fla., offers anesthesiology, podiatry, plastic surgery, pain management and gastroenterology, among other services. The ASC was ranked by Newsweek as one of Florida's best ASCs in 2022.

The Surgical Center at Saddleback in Laguna Hills, Calif., offers cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, optometry, spine surgery, urology and general surgery, among other services. It was ranked by Newsweek as one of California's best ASCs in 2022.