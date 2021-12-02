Texas ASC performs 1st total knee replacement with new robot

Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center now offers robot-assisted total knee replacement surgery, the center said Dec. 2.

A robot-assisted surgery was performed Dec. 2 by Karl Pankratz, MD, an orthopedic surgeon from Lubbock Sports Medicine, using Stryker's Mako surgical robot.

"We're proud to have Dr. Pankratz expand our robotic total knee program," surgery center administrator Alfonso del Granado said. "As one of the leading orthopedic surgeons in Lubbock, he can bring his skill with total knee replacement to a greater population that might not have been able to afford the treatment options available at large hospitals."

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center operates two freestanding, multispeciality ASCs. The center is one of only a dozen ASCs in the U.S. accredited by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

Newsweek ranked the surgery center's two ASCs as two of the top ASCs in Texas for 2022.