Pennsylvania ASC adds joint replacements

Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster (Pa.) is now performing outpatient joint replacement surgeries at the North Pointe Surgery Center, according to a May 18 press release.

The NPSC is the first ambulatory surgery center to offer outpatient joint replacement surgeries within the Dauphin, Lancaster and Lebanon counties. Outpatient joint replacement surgeries have become a growing trend after CMS began taking specific procedures off its inpatient-only list. Knee replacements were removed from the list in 2018, followed by hip replacements in January 2020. In December 2020, CMS announced that it would remove more than 300 musculoskeletal common procedure codes as well.

Through NPSC's Outpatient Joint Replacement Program, patients can receive advanced support throughout the treatment process with additional check-ins, education and communication with their care team.

Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster was founded in 1972 to serve the central Pennsylvania area. The North Pointe Surgery Center is in Lebanon, Pa.

