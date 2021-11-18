USPI surgery center kicks off total joint program

Effingham (Ill.) Ambulatory Surgery Center has launched an outpatient total joint replacement program, making it the only freestanding facility to offer this service within 60 miles of the city, according to Effingham Radio.

The surgery center, which opened in 1995, is an affiliate of Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and a joint venture partner with Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System in Mattoon, Ill.

"The new total joint program is a great addition not only for our ASC, but also for our community," Jeany Dunaway, administrator at the ASC, told the radio station. "Our total joint coach provides one-on-one support for the patient from the time they are scheduled for surgery through postoperative recovery."

Effingham Ambulatory Surgery Center provides care for a range of specialties including orthopedics, anesthesiology, ophthalmology, pain management, general surgery and endoscopy.