ASC employee compensation packages are changing: 7 insights

Nurses and medical assistants are among the most difficult positions to recruit in today's challenging healthcare labor market, which has pushed many ASCs and medical practices to increase wages and strengthen compensation packages and benefits to address staff shortages.

Here are seven ways medical practices are attracting staff, according to the June MGMA Management and Staff Compensation report:

1. Improved employee engagement efforts

2. Increasing paid time off or reducing schedules

3. Outsourcing for scribe work and medical coding

4. Providing salary increases ahead of schedule

5. More opportunities for remote work

6. Employing entry-level college students from local schools to build talent pipelines and developing those workers

7. Offering referral bonuses for staff members who help bring in new hires