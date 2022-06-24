The most difficult staff for ASCs to recruit

ASCs, hospitals and health systems continue to be challenged with staff shortages as the availability of high-quality clinical and administrative workers fluctuates through labor market shifts and new waves of COVID-19 variants.

In an April 5 poll, medical practices told the Medical Group Management Association what staff role was the most difficult to recruit. Here are the responses:

Medical assistants (44 percent) Nurses (27 percent) Administrative/billing staff (18 percent) Other clinical staff (11 percent)

