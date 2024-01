The healthcare industry added 38,000 jobs in December, including 19,000 in ambulatory healthcare services.

Ambulatory services was the largest growing sector of the healthcare industry in December, adding 4,000 more jobs than hospitals, according to a Jan. 5 news release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

December was a down month for 2023 job growth in healthcare, as the average for the year was 55,000 per month. In 2022, the average monthly gain was 46,000 each month.