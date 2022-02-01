All 50 states ranked by ASCs per capita: 2022

Becker's ASC Review has compiled populational ASC metrics for every state and the District of Columbia based on 2020 Census data, CMS figures from March 2021, and our own coverage of new ASC development in 2021.

Montana made the biggest leap in the ranking from 2021, going from No. 24 to No. 15 with the addition of six ASCs, a year-over-year growth of more than 30 percent. Arizona overtook New Jersey for the No. 5 spot from last year's list with a booming 17 ASCs added in 2021.

Note: Blue highlight denotes that a state has no certificate of need law. Green denotes states with CON laws that do not regulate ASCs, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. White denotes states with CON laws that do regulate ASCs.

Every state, plus the District of Columbia, ranked by populational ASC metrics, in a data set that exists nowhere else:

Rank State* Population No. of ASCs Change from 2021 ASC total ASCs per

(100k) capita 1 Maryland 6,177,224 350 +8 5.67 2 Georgia 10,711,908 374 +6 3.49 3 Wyoming 576,851 18 -- 3.12 4 Idaho 1,839,106 55 -- 2.99 5 Arizona 7,151,502 208 +17 2.91 6 New Jersey 9,288,994 263 +4 2.83 7 Nebraska 1,961,504 52 +1 2.65 8 Nevada 3,104,614 82 +2 2.64 9 Mississippi 2,961,279 78 +1 2.63 10 Alaska 733,391 19 +1 2.59 11 Washington 7,705,281 193 +6 2.50 12 Arkansas 3,011,524 74 +5 2.46 13 Colorado 5,773,714 140 +6 2.42 14 Kansas 2,937,880 71 +4 2.42 15 Montana 1,084,225 25 +6 2.31 16 Florida 21,538,187 485 +28 2.25 17 Delaware 989,948 22 -- 2.22 18 Oregon 4,237,256 92 +2 2.17 19 New Hampshire 1,377,529 29 +2 2.11 20 Tennessee 6,910,840 146 +8 2.11 21 California 39,538,223 831 +14 2.10 22 North Dakota 779,094 16 +3 2.05 23 Indiana 6,785,528 138 +9 2.03 24 Pennsylvania 13,002,700 255 +7 1.96 25 Louisiana 4,657,757 91 +5 1.95 26 Missouri 6,154,913 108 +6 1.75 27 Ohio 11,799,448 205 +10 1.74 28 South Dakota 886,667 15 -- 1.69 29 Texas 29,145,505 465 +23 1.60 30 Minnesota 5,706,494 88 +7 1.54 31 Wisconsin 5,893,718 90 +5 1.53 32 Hawaii 1,455,271 22 -- 1.51 33 Connecticut 3,605,944 53 -- 1.47 34 Utah 3,271,616 48 +3 1.47 35 South Carolina 5,118,425 72 +2 1.41 36 North Carolina 10,439,388 138 +9 1.32 37 Rhode Island 1,097,379 14 +1 1.28 38 Maine 1,362,359 17 +2 1.25 39 Michigan 10,077,331 115 +9 1.14 40 Illinois 12,812,508 140 +9 1.09 41 New Mexico 2,117,522 22 +2 1.04 42 Oklahoma 3,959,353 40 -- 1.01 43 Alabama 5,024,279 49 +8 0.98 44 Kentucky 4,505,836 42 +7 0.93 45 Iowa 3,190,369 29 -- 0.91 46 New York 20,201,249 166 +19 0.82 47 Virginia 8,631,393 70 +9 0.81 48 Massachusetts 7,029,917 56 +2 0.80 49 District of Columbia 689,545 4 +1 0.58 50 West Virginia 1,793,716 8 -- 0.45 51 Vermont 643,077 2 -- 0.31

*List of states includes the District of Columbia