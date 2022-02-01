All 50 states ranked by ASCs per capita: 2022

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Becker's ASC Review has compiled populational ASC metrics for every state and the District of Columbia based on 2020 Census data, CMS figures from March 2021, and our own coverage of new ASC development in 2021.

Montana made the biggest leap in the ranking from 2021, going from No. 24 to No. 15 with the addition of six ASCs, a year-over-year growth of more than 30 percent. Arizona overtook New Jersey for the No. 5 spot from last year's list with a booming 17 ASCs added in 2021.

Note: Blue highlight denotes that a state has no certificate of need law. Green denotes states with CON laws that do not regulate ASCs, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. White denotes states with CON laws that do regulate ASCs.

Every state, plus the District of Columbia, ranked by populational ASC metrics, in a data set that exists nowhere else:

Rank

State*

Population

No. of ASCs Change from 2021 ASC total

ASCs per
(100k) capita

1

Maryland

6,177,224

 350 +8

5.67

2

Georgia

10,711,908

 374 +6

3.49

3

Wyoming

576,851

 18 --

3.12

4

Idaho

1,839,106

 55 --

2.99

5

Arizona

7,151,502

 208 +17

2.91

6

New Jersey

 9,288,994 263 +4

2.83

7

Nebraska

1,961,504

 52 +1

2.65

8

Nevada

3,104,614

 82 +2

2.64

9

Mississippi

2,961,279

 78 +1

2.63

10

Alaska

733,391

 19 +1

2.59

11

Washington

7,705,281

 193 +6

2.50

12

Arkansas

3,011,524

 74 +5

2.46

13

Colorado

5,773,714

 140 +6

2.42

14

Kansas

2,937,880

 71 +4

2.42

15

Montana

1,084,225

 25 +6

2.31

16

Florida

21,538,187

 485 +28

2.25

17

Delaware

989,948

 22 --

2.22

18

Oregon

4,237,256

 92 +2

2.17

19

New Hampshire

1,377,529

 29 +2

2.11

20

Tennessee

6,910,840

 146 +8

2.11

21

California

39,538,223

 831 +14

2.10

22

North Dakota

779,094

 16 +3

2.05

23

Indiana

6,785,528

 138 +9

2.03

24

Pennsylvania

13,002,700

 255 +7

1.96

25

Louisiana

4,657,757

 91 +5

1.95

26

Missouri

6,154,913

 108 +6

1.75

27

Ohio

11,799,448

 205 +10

1.74

28

South Dakota

886,667

 15 --

1.69

29

Texas

29,145,505

 465 +23

1.60

30

Minnesota

5,706,494

 88 +7

1.54

31

Wisconsin

5,893,718

 90 +5

1.53

32

Hawaii

1,455,271

 22 --

1.51

33

Connecticut

3,605,944

 53 --

1.47

34

Utah

3,271,616

 48 +3

1.47

35

South Carolina

5,118,425

 72 +2

1.41

36

North Carolina

10,439,388

 138 +9

1.32

37

Rhode Island

1,097,379

 14 +1

1.28

38

Maine

1,362,359

 17 +2

1.25

39

Michigan

10,077,331

 115 +9

1.14

40

Illinois

12,812,508

 140 +9

1.09

41

New Mexico

2,117,522

 22 +2

1.04

42

Oklahoma

3,959,353

 40 --

1.01

43

Alabama

5,024,279

 49 +8

0.98

44

Kentucky

4,505,836

 42 +7

0.93

45

Iowa

3,190,369

 29 --

0.91

46

New York

20,201,249

 166 +19

0.82

47

Virginia

8,631,393

 70 +9

0.81

48

Massachusetts

7,029,917

 56 +2

0.80

49

District of Columbia

689,545

 4 +1

0.58

50

West Virginia

1,793,716

 8 --

0.45

51

Vermont

643,077

 2 --

0.31

 *List of states includes the District of Columbia

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast