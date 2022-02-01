All 50 states ranked by ASCs per capita: 2022

Becker's ASC Review has compiled populational ASC metrics for every state and the District of Columbia based on 2020 Census data, CMS figures from March 2021, and our own coverage of new ASC development in 2021.
Montana made the biggest leap in the ranking from 2021, going from No. 24 to No. 15 with the addition of six ASCs, a year-over-year growth of more than 30 percent. Arizona overtook New Jersey for the No. 5 spot from last year's list with a booming 17 ASCs added in 2021.
Note: Blue highlight denotes that a state has no certificate of need law. Green denotes states with CON laws that do not regulate ASCs, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. White denotes states with CON laws that do regulate ASCs.
Every state, plus the District of Columbia, ranked by populational ASC metrics, in a data set that exists nowhere else:
|
Rank
|
State*
|No. of ASCs
|Change from 2021 ASC total
|
ASCs per
|
1
|
Maryland
|
6,177,224
|350
|+8
|
5.67
|
2
|
Georgia
|
10,711,908
|374
|+6
|
3.49
|
3
|
Wyoming
|
576,851
|18
|--
|
3.12
|
4
|
Idaho
|
1,839,106
|55
|--
|
2.99
|
5
|
Arizona
|
7,151,502
|208
|+17
|
2.91
|
6
|
New Jersey
|9,288,994
|263
|+4
|
2.83
|
7
|
Nebraska
|
1,961,504
|52
|+1
|
2.65
|
8
|
Nevada
|
3,104,614
|82
|+2
|
2.64
|
9
|
Mississippi
|
2,961,279
|78
|+1
|
2.63
|
10
|
Alaska
|
733,391
|19
|+1
|
2.59
|
11
|
Washington
|
7,705,281
|193
|+6
|
2.50
|
12
|
Arkansas
|
3,011,524
|74
|+5
|
2.46
|
13
|
Colorado
|
5,773,714
|140
|+6
|
2.42
|
14
|
Kansas
|
2,937,880
|71
|+4
|
2.42
|
15
|
Montana
|
1,084,225
|25
|+6
|
2.31
|
16
|
Florida
|
21,538,187
|485
|+28
|
2.25
|
17
|
Delaware
|
989,948
|22
|--
|
2.22
|
18
|
Oregon
|
4,237,256
|92
|+2
|
2.17
|
19
|
New Hampshire
|
1,377,529
|29
|+2
|
2.11
|
20
|
Tennessee
|
6,910,840
|146
|+8
|
2.11
|
21
|
California
|
39,538,223
|831
|+14
|
2.10
|
22
|
North Dakota
|
779,094
|16
|+3
|
2.05
|
23
|
Indiana
|
6,785,528
|138
|+9
|
2.03
|
24
|
Pennsylvania
|
13,002,700
|255
|+7
|
1.96
|
25
|
Louisiana
|
4,657,757
|91
|+5
|
1.95
|
26
|
Missouri
|
6,154,913
|108
|+6
|
1.75
|
27
|
Ohio
|
11,799,448
|205
|+10
|
1.74
|
28
|
South Dakota
|
886,667
|15
|--
|
1.69
|
29
|
Texas
|
29,145,505
|465
|+23
|
1.60
|
30
|
Minnesota
|
5,706,494
|88
|+7
|
1.54
|
31
|
Wisconsin
|
5,893,718
|90
|+5
|
1.53
|
32
|
Hawaii
|
1,455,271
|22
|--
|
1.51
|
33
|
Connecticut
|
3,605,944
|53
|--
|
1.47
|
34
|
Utah
|
3,271,616
|48
|+3
|
1.47
|
35
|
South Carolina
|
5,118,425
|72
|+2
|
1.41
|
36
|
North Carolina
|
10,439,388
|138
|+9
|
1.32
|
37
|
Rhode Island
|
1,097,379
|14
|+1
|
1.28
|
38
|
Maine
|
1,362,359
|17
|+2
|
1.25
|
39
|
Michigan
|
10,077,331
|115
|+9
|
1.14
|
40
|
Illinois
|
12,812,508
|140
|+9
|
1.09
|
41
|
New Mexico
|
2,117,522
|22
|+2
|
1.04
|
42
|
Oklahoma
|
3,959,353
|40
|--
|
1.01
|
43
|
Alabama
|
5,024,279
|49
|+8
|
0.98
|
44
|
Kentucky
|
4,505,836
|42
|+7
|
0.93
|
45
|
Iowa
|
3,190,369
|29
|--
|
0.91
|
46
|
New York
|
20,201,249
|166
|+19
|
0.82
|
47
|
Virginia
|
8,631,393
|70
|+9
|
0.81
|
48
|
Massachusetts
|
7,029,917
|56
|+2
|
0.80
|
49
|
District of Columbia
|
689,545
|4
|+1
|
0.58
|
50
|
West Virginia
|
1,793,716
|8
|--
|
0.45
|
51
|
Vermont
|
643,077
|2
|--
|
0.31
*List of states includes the District of Columbia