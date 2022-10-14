A new name joins Forbes' growing list of healthcare billionaires

Claire Wallace -  

The number of healthcare billionaires in the U.S. has grown from 29 to 30 as of Oct. 14, according to Forbes' real-time net worth tracker. 

John Oyler, a biotech CEO, reached a $1 billion net worth, earning himself a spot on the list. 

Mr. Oyler is the CEO and co-founder of BeiGene, which was founded in Beijing in 2010. He owns 6 percent of the company. 

Mr. Oyler also started and sold two companies before BeiGene, including telecom research firm Telephia and drug outsourcing company BioDuro, which he sold for $77 million in 2010.

