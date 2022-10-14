A new name joins Forbes' growing list of healthcare billionaires

The number of healthcare billionaires in the U.S. has grown from 29 to 30 as of Oct. 14, according to Forbes' real-time net worth tracker.

John Oyler, a biotech CEO, reached a $1 billion net worth, earning himself a spot on the list.

Mr. Oyler is the CEO and co-founder of BeiGene, which was founded in Beijing in 2010. He owns 6 percent of the company.

Mr. Oyler also started and sold two companies before BeiGene, including telecom research firm Telephia and drug outsourcing company BioDuro, which he sold for $77 million in 2010.