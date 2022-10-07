29 healthcare billionaires in the US

From a Regeneron co-founder to a medical equipment firm employee, meet 29 U.S. healthcare billionaires, per Forbes' real-time net worth tracker: 

Thomas Frist Jr., MD, $17 billion, founded Hospital Corp. of America in 1968. 

Carl Cook, $9.7 billion, is CEO of medical device manufacturer Cook Group. 

Reinhold Schmieding, $6.5 billion, started orthopedic surgical tools company Arthrex in 1981 and still owns more than 90 percent of the company.

Ge Li, $6.1 billion, co-founded WuXi AppTec. 

Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD, $5.7 billion, was a practicing physician before inventing the cancer medication Abraxane. 

Ronda Stryker, $5.6 billion, is a director of medical equipment company Stryker Corp. 

John Brown, $4.5 billion, ran Stryker Corp. for 32 years. 

Jon Stryker, $3.5 billion, inherited a stake in Stryker Corp. 

Stewart Rahr, $2.8 billion, expanded his father's pharmaceutical company Kinray. 

Pat Stryker, $2.7 billion, inherited a stake in Stryker Corp. 

Leonard Schleifer, $2.5 billion, co-founded and remains CEO of drugmaker Regeneron. 

Osman Kibar, $2.3 billion, is the founder and CEO of San Diego-based biotech firm Samumed. 

Hao Hong, $2.1 billion, is the chairman of pharmaceutical outsourcing company Asymchem Laboratories. 

Alice Schwartz, $2 billion, launched lab research facilitator Bio-Rad in 1952. 

Amy Wyss, $1.8 billion, worked at medical equipment firm Synthes for years before it sold to Johnson & Johnson. 

Phillip Frost, $1.8 billion, runs diagnostic-maker Opko Health. 

Timothy Springer, $1.8 billion, was a founding investor in Moderna and works as a professor of biochemistry at Boston-based Harvard Medical Center. 

Gary Michelson, MD, $1.8 billion, is a retired orthopedic and spine surgeon who holds over 340 U.S. patents. 

James Leininger, MD, $1.7 billion, founded medical device company Kinetic Concepts. 

Keith Dunleavy, MD, $1.7 billion, is the founder of cloud-based data analytics company Inovalon. 

Randal Kirk, $1.7 billion, is a chairman of private equity firm Third Security, and the former CEO of biotech firm Precigen. 

Robert Duggan, $1.6 billion, led the 2015 sale of biotech firm Pharmacyclics to AbbVie. 

George Yancopoulos, MD, $1.6 billion, is the chief scientific officer at biotech firm Regeneron. 

David Paul, $1.6 billion, is the founder and executive chairman of spine manufacturer Globus Medical. 

Jeff Tangney, $1.5 billion, co-founded Doximity. 

August Troendle, MD, $1.5 billion, is the president and CEO of clinical research company Medpace. 

Noubar Afeyan, $1.4 billion, is the founder and CEO of life sciences innovation firm Flagship Pioneering. 

Robert Langer, MD, $1.4 billion, is a scientist and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge) and a co-founder of Moderna. 

Joe Kiani, $1.1 billion, runs medical technology firm Masimo Corp.

