7 recent hospital and health system CEO appointments

Here are seven newly appointed hospital and health system CEOs reported by Becker's since Dec. 9:

Kurt Andersen, MD, chief clinical officer/chief medical officer of Davenport, Iowa-based Genesis Health System, will take over as CEO in June.

Randy Rogers was named CEO of Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital. Previously, he served as CEO of Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport, Miss.

Winfield, Kan.-based William Newton Hospital appointed Brian Barta CEO. He joined the hospital as CFO in 2018 and has served as interim CEO since June.

HCA Healthcare North Florida Division named Alan Keesee CEO of its Ocala Hospital. Mr. Keesee most recently served as CEO of HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee.

Heather Bentley Long, MSN, was appointed CEO of Leesburg-based UF Health Central Florida. Most recently, she served as COO of UF Health Central Florida.

Lance Jones was named CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals, both in Richmond, Va. Mr. Jones previously served as market president for HCA's Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Regional Health System.

Peter Wright was named CEO of St. Albans, Vt.-based Northwestern Medical Center. He most recently served as president of Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare's Bridgton and Rumford hospital.





