7 recent hospital and health system CEO appointments

Here are seven newly appointed hospital and health system CEOs reported by Becker's since Dec. 9:
- Kurt Andersen, MD, chief clinical officer/chief medical officer of Davenport, Iowa-based Genesis Health System, will take over as CEO in June.
- Randy Rogers was named CEO of Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital. Previously, he served as CEO of Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport, Miss.
- Winfield, Kan.-based William Newton Hospital appointed Brian Barta CEO. He joined the hospital as CFO in 2018 and has served as interim CEO since June.
- HCA Healthcare North Florida Division named Alan Keesee CEO of its Ocala Hospital. Mr. Keesee most recently served as CEO of HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee.
- Heather Bentley Long, MSN, was appointed CEO of Leesburg-based UF Health Central Florida. Most recently, she served as COO of UF Health Central Florida.
- Lance Jones was named CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals, both in Richmond, Va. Mr. Jones previously served as market president for HCA's Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Regional Health System.
- Peter Wright was named CEO of St. Albans, Vt.-based Northwestern Medical Center. He most recently served as president of Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare's Bridgton and Rumford hospital.