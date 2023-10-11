6 things to know about the industry's newest MSO

A Nashville, Tenn.-based management services organization, SurgNet Health Partners, is looking to make a name for itself in the ASC industry.

Co-founded by ASC veterans Chase Neal and John Brock, the venture capital-backed MSO has now made two acquisitions within its first 45 days.

Here are five additional things to know about the up and comingMSO:

1. SurgNet was originally founded in January 2022. In December 2022, it formed financial relationships with three private equity firms.

2. SurgNet acquired its first ASC in August 2023, followed by its second in September. Its ASC partners are in Ohio and Michigan.

3. SurgNet's goal is to be "physician-centric, nimble, and to provide hands-on expertise from the top down."

4. SurgNet currently has five staff members.

5. SurNet's financial partners include Fulcrum Equity Partners, Leavitt Equity Partners and Harpeth Capital Investment Bankers.