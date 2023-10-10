New ASC development and management company enters the market

Up-and-coming ASC management and development company SurgNet Health Partners has made its first two acquisitions within 45 days of funding.

SurgNet was co-founded by ASC industry veterans Chase Neal and John Brock, according to an Oct. 10 press release.

So far, the company has received investments led by Fulcrum Equity Partners, Leavitt Equity Partners and Harpeth Capital.

SurgNet's goal is to view facilities holistically, focusing on the care experience from patients to staff to physician partners.

"We fully support the mission of SurgNet that John and Chase are building, to enhance access to high quality surgical care in critical communities and markets. This is only the beginning for our partnership, and I am eager to see what the future holds as we continue our growth trajectory," Andrew Clark, managing partner at Leavitt Equity Partners, said in the release.