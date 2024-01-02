5 ways ASCs can tackle staffing shortages

Staffing shortages have been a persistent issue in healthcare, affecting hospitals and ASCs alike. In face of this daunting problem, will ASCs sink or swim?

ASC leaders are grappling with existing staffing shortages, rising costs of operating a practice and declining reimbursement from CMS — all while competing with large health systems and hospitals.

"I think the biggest threat towards ASCs in 2023 is staffing, especially qualified, experienced staffing in all areas of an ASC, including business office, pre-op, OR (both nursing and surgical technicians), post-anesthesia care unit and recovery nurses. In addition, sterile processing technicians," Michael Powers, administrator of Knoxville, Tenn.-based Children's West Surgery Center, told Becker's. "Each of these areas require a certain set of skills that are acquired and honed over time. There is increased competition, and in fact it is hard to compete with large health systems/hospitals. I am also finding that ASCs are competing in the same region against one another for the available staffing pool."

The effects of the ongoing shortages have already started to affect patient care: ASC leaders are keeping a close eye on the issue as hospitals have had to delay surgeries due to shortages of anesthesiologists.

A 2023 survey from ORManager found that in the last 12 months, 56% of ASCs reported an increase in volume. Despite this success, 68% of facilities also reported having a more difficult time recruiting experienced operating room nurses.

This trend is in line with the overall state of the healthcare workforce: 145,213 healthcare providers left the workforce from 2021 to 2022, according to a report by Definitive Healthcare.

In light of this, practices have been forced to innovate. Shaibal Mazumdar, MD, a gastroenterologist at Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, joined Becker's to share five ways his practice is working to attract — and retain — staff.

"With strained resources, it's important to tweak the process. Physicians and nurse practitioners are collective resources, and we strive to work at the top of our license with good communication," Dr. Mazumdar said. EMR helps along with telehealth. It is also important to innovate with newer technologies related to artificial intelligence in order to get rid of excessive added activities — to do more with less.

"Curbside consults with referring physicians when you are connected through EMR also helps to make sure patients get timely access to good care.

"Recruitment and retention should be a top strategic priority. It's important to have leadership and a culture where employees are respected, appreciated and valued and that encourages critical thinking. We are constantly working to deploy innovative processes related to technology such as EMR, telehealth and AI."

In order to succeed in 2024, staffing should be a focus for all healthcare leaders as provider shortages continue.