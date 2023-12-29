ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

ASCs see volume growth amid staffing challenges

Claire Wallace -  

While ASCs continue to see increased surgical volumes year over year, they are still finding it difficult to staff their centers, according to a 2023 survey from ORManager.

In the last 12 months, 56% of ASCs reported an increase in volume; the same as the previous year. However, more than 68% of facilities also reported having a more difficult time recruiting experienced operating room nurses in the last 12 months. 

Also, 69% percent of facilities reported more difficulty recruiting surgical technologists, according to the report. 



