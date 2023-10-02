5 physicians settling kickback allegations for $7.7M+

Here are five physicians who have agreed to settle kickback allegations that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 22:

1. Moustafa Moustafa, MD, and his practice agreed to pay $585,540 to resolve False Claims Act allegations that they received illegal kickbacks for referring patients for laboratory testing.

2. Klaus Peter Rentrop, MD, a cardiologist at New York City-based Gramercy Cardiac Diagnostic Services, will pay $6.5 million to settle allegations he paid millions of dollars in kickbacks to physicians and their practices for patient referrals.

3. Gregory Stynowick, MD, Chad Shelton, MD, Michael Boedefeld, MD, and their practices agreed to pay $653,796 to resolve False Claims Act allegations that they received illegal kickbacks in return for referring patients to laboratories in Texas, California and Florida.