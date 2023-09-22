Missouri physicians, practices pay $650K to settle kickback allegations

Three physicians and their practices have agreed to pay $653,796 to resolve False Claims Act allegations that they received illegal kickbacks in return for referring patients to laboratories in Texas, California and Florida.

Those involved include Gregory Stynowick, MD, and his pain management practice, Pain Management Medical Center of Florissant, Mo.; and Chad Shelton, MD, and Michael Boedefeld, MD, and their pain management practice, Pro Pain of St. Louis, according to a Sept. 21 news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Stynowick and his practice have agreed to pay $257,436 to resolve two allegations, and Dr. Shelton, Dr. Boedefeld and their practice have agreed to pay $396,360 to resolve two allegations.