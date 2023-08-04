5 physician fraud cases in July

Here are five physician fraud cases Becker's reported on in July:

1. Suburban Chicago physician John Greager, MD, and his ASC will pay more than $757,000 to settle allegations he submitted fraudulent claims to Medicare and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program.

2. Las Vegas-based physician and practice owner Kofi Sarfo, MD, and his wife and office manager, Rose Sarfo, have been charged in a $1.3 million COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. Dr. and Ms. Sarfo allegedly submitted false applications to receive loans from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and the Paycheck Protection Program

3. Raleigh, N.C.-based otolaryngologist Anita Louise Jackson, MD, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of 20 criminal charges, including reusing single-use surgical devices, fraud stealing her patient's identities

4. Sacramento, Calif.-based Lags Spine & Sports Center along with its owner and medical director will pay millions of dollars to resolve false claims allegations. Francis Lagattuta, MD, the owner and medical director of Lags Medical, was accused of performing medically unnecessary skin biopsies from 2016 to 2021 and medically unnecessary spinal cord stimulator implants from 2018 to 2021.

5. Hinsdale, Ill.-based physician John Greager, MD, has been sentenced to 6 months in prison and fined $1 million for submitting fraudulent claims to Medicare and a private payer. From 2015 to 2021, Dr. Greager submitted false claims to Medicare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois for mole removal procedures.