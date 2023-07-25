Sponsored by nimble solutions | Contact us

Illinois physician, ASC to pay $760K to settle fraud allegations 

Patsy Newitt -  

Suburban Chicago physician John Greager, MD, and his ASC will pay more than $757,000 to settle allegations he submitted fraudulent claims to Medicare and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program.  

Dr. Greager and Cancer Therapy Associates allegedly violated the False Claims Act by performing multiple mole removal procedures on a single date but submitting claims to make it appear the procedures were performed on multiple dates, according to a July 21 news release from the U.S. Justice Department. 

In June, Dr. Greager was also sentenced to six months in prison and fined $1 million for submitting fraudulent claims to Medicare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.

