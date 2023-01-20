5 medications, devices that have earned FDA clearance in 2023

From a new bone nail device to a new colon cancer medication, here are five medications and devices that have received FDA approval so far in 2023.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list of all FDA approved products.

1. Conventus Flower Orthopedics received FDA clearance for its new Flex-Thread ulna intramedullary nail system.

2. The Standard Company earned clearance for its Blue Eye submucosal injection agent for endoscopic procedures.

3. VySpine was given clearance for its LumiVy NanoVy Ti lumbar interbody fusion system.

4. The FDA approved Seagen's drug engineered for treatment-resistant metastatic colorectal cancer.

5. Pristine Surgical earned clearance for its single-use arthroscope, Summit.