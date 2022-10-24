5 Mass General Brigham updates ASC leaders need to know

From a new ASC in New Hampshire to a controversial expansion, here are five updates about Boston-based Mass General Brigham Becker's has reported on this year.

1. Mass General opened a 62,000-square-foot center in Salem, N.H., with a four-operating room ASC.

2. Mass General pledged $8.4 million to a federal program for national food insecurity.

3. Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale had a procedure at Mass General-affiliated Newton-Wellesley (Mass.) Outpatient Surgery Center.

4. Mass General had to settle claims under the False Claims Act due to allegations surrounding overlapping surgeries that violated federal laws.

5. Mass General had to halt plans for three suburban ASCs that would cost over $220 million to construct.