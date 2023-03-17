ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

5 Banner Health updates for ASC leaders to know

Claire Wallace -  

Amid Banner Health's recent Loveland, Colo.-based ASC closure, here are five things to know about the Phoenix-based health system. 

1. Banner Health was named a top patient-choice health system for 2022 and 2023 by WebMD and Medscape. 

2. Banner has sold two medical office buildings in Arizona for $77.5 million, with a third listed for sale. 

3. Skyline Endoscopy Center, which shared a building with Loveland's Banner Surgery Center, will remain open following the ASC's closure. 

4. Banner's Loveland Surgery Center will close on March 31. 

5. Banner broke ground on a $54 million sports medicine facility in Scottsdale, Ariz. 

