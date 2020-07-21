425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than 150K by state

The Small Business Administration released information on businesses that received funds from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Note: Centers received loans between $150,000 and $5 million. This list was compiled by searching for key terms in the Small Business Administration data and is likely not exhaustive. View the original breakdown here.

Here are the recipients by state:

Alaska

Providence Surgery Centers

Surgery Center of Wasilla in Anchorage

The Surgery Center of Fairbanks

Surgery Center of Kenai

Alabama

Eye Surgery Center of North Alabama in Huntsville

Grandview II Surgery Center in Birmingham

Northeast Alabama Eye Surgery Center in Gadsden

Surgery Center of Decatur

Madison Surgery Center

Plastic Surgery Center of Huntsville

Shelby Baptist Ambulatory Surgery Center in Alabaster

Southeastern Oral-Maxillofacial & Facial Cosmetic Surgery Center in Dothan

Southern Alabama Surgery Center in Dothan

The Surgery Center in Oxford

Decatur Surgery Center

Surgery Center, Huntsville

Arkansas

Centerview Surgery Center in Little Rock

Freeway Surgery Center in Little Rock

Little Rock Surgery Center

Tri-State Advanced Surgery Center in Marion

Oral & Facial Surgery Center in Fayetteville

Precision Surgical Center of Northwest Arkansas in Rogers

Arizona

Catalina Surgery Center in Tucson

Mesquite Surgery Center in Tucson

North Scottsdale Ambulatory Surgery Center

Phoenix Eye Surgical Center

Physicians United Surgery Center in Chandler

Surgery Center At River Road in Tucson

Surgery Center of Gilbert in Mesa

Tri-City Surgery Center in Prescott

Prescott Outpatient Surgical Center

Scottsdale Eye Surgery Center

California

Ace Endoscopy & Surgery Center in Rialto

Arthroscopic and Laser Surgery Center of San Diego

Century City Outpatient Surgery Center in Los Angeles

Complete Care Surgical Center in Long Beach

Cypress Ambulatory Surgery Center in Santa Maria

DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach

Galileo Surgery Center in Atascadero

Kern Medical Surgery Center in Bakersfield

Laser Surgery Center of North California in Sacramento

Los Alamitos Surgery Center

O'Connor Building Surgery Center in San Jose

Physicians' Surgery Center of Modesto

Premier Surgery Center of Santa Maria

Redwood Surgery Center in Castro Valley

Spanish Hills Surgery Center in Camarillo

Spine & Sports Surgery Center in Campbell

T Surgery Center in Ventura

Temecula CA United Surgery Center

Valley Surgery Center at Modesto

West LA Venice Surgical Center in Culver City

Advanced Diagnostic and Surgical Center in Alhambra

Bakersfield Specialists Surgical Center

Eye Surgical Center of San Francisco

La Peer Surgery Center in Beverly Hills

Concourse Diagnostic and Surgery Center in City of Industry

K and B Surgical Center in Beverly Hills

Freedom Vision Surgery Center in Encino

Mount Sinai Surgery Center in Tarzana

Pacific Heights Surgery Center of San Francisco

Quality Care Surgery Center in Marina Del Rey

San Antonio Ambulatory Surgical Center in Upland

Specialty Surgical Center of Arcadia

Specialty Surgical Center of Thousand Oaks in Westlake Village

The Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center in Chula Vista

The Surgery Center of Newport Coast

Tower Outpatient Surgery Center in Los Angeles

Truxtun Surgery Center in Bakersfield

Monterey Peninsula Surgery Center

Colorado

Aberdeen Ambulatory Surgical Center in Pueblo

Arete Surgical Center in Johnstown

Ascent Surgery Center in Colorado Springs

Black Canyon Surgical Center in Montrose

Highline South Ambulatory Surgery Center in Littleton

Insight Surgery Center in Lone Tree

Parkwest Surgery Center in Pueblo

Surgery Center of Loveland

Grand Valley Surgical Center in Grand Junction

Surgery Center of Fort Collins

Audubon Ambulatory Surgery Center in Colorado Springs

Connecticut

Constitution Surgery Center East in Waterford

Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center in Rocky Hill

Aesthetic Surgery Center in Darien

Connecticut Orthopaedic Surgery Center in Milford

Orthopaedic Specialty Surgery Center in Danbury

Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists Outpatient Surgical Center in Hamden

Delaware

Rockland Surgery Center in Wilmington

Wilmington Ambulatory Surgical Center

Florida

Advanced Surgery Center of Sarasota

Advanced Surgery Center of Tampa

Ambulatory Surgery Center of Boca Raton

Clearwater Ambulatory Surgical Center in Belleair

Cypress Creek Outpatient Surgical Center in Fort Lauderdale

Deerfield Beach Outpatient Surgical Center in Fort Lauderdale

Doctors Outpatient Surgery Center in Naples

Endo Surgical Center of Florida in Orlando

Estero Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center

F.E.C. Ambulatory Surgical Center in Altamonte Springs

Florida Surgery Center Enterprise in Tampa

Longleaf Surgery Center in New Port Richey

Ocala Neurosurgical Center

Sarasota Physicians Surgical Center

Seven Hills Surgery Center in Tallahassee

Stuart Surgery Center

Summerlin Bend Surgery Center in Fort Myers

Surgery Center of Broward in Sunrise

Surgery Center of Coral Gables

Surgery Center of Key West

Surgery Center of Mount Dora

Surgery Center of Naples

Treasure Coast Surgical Center in Fort Pierce

Visual Health and Surgical Center in Palm Beach

Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center in Altamonte Springs

Central Palm Beach Surgery Center in West Palm Beach

Northwest Florida Surgical Center in Pensacola

Red Hill Surgical Center in Tallahassee

St. Luke's Surgical Center in Tarpon Springs

St. Mark's Surgical Center in Fort Myers

Surgical Center Development in Palm Coast

Surgery Center of Weston

The Surgery Center of Jacksonville

Weston Outpatient Surgical Center

Tampa Bay Surgical Center Associates

Georgia

Atlanta Orthopaedic Surgery Center

Atlanta West Dermatology and Surgery Center

Brookstone Surgical Center in Columbus

Ear Nose & Throat Plastic Surgery Center in Douglasville

ENT Surgery Center of Augusta in Evans

Eye Surgery Center of Augusta

Hughston Surgical Center in Columbus

Plastic Surgery Center of the South in Marietta

Surgery Center of Athens

Eye Surgery Center of West Georgia in Columbus

Eye Consultants of Atlanta Piedmont System Ambulatory Surgery Center

Peachtree Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Perimeter in Atlanta

Peachtree Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Piedmont in Atlanta

Polaris Spine & Neurosurgery Center in Atlanta

Southern Bone & Joint Ambulatory Surgical Center in Newnan

Iowa

Ankeny Medical Park Surgery Center

Iowa City Ambulatory Surgical Center

Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center in West Des Moines

Idaho

Grand Teton Surgical Center in Idaho Falls

Idaho Skin Surgery Center in Boise

Pleasant View Surgery Center in Post Falls

River View Surgery Center in Twin Falls

Surgery Center of Idaho in Meridian

Illinois

Deerpath Orthopedic Surgical Center in Morris

Hyde Park Surgical Center in Des Plaines

Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center Anesthesiology in St. Charles

1800 McDonough Road Surgery Center in Hoffman Estates

Algonquin Road Surgery Center in Lake in the Hills

Elmwood Park Surgery Center Acquisition & Development

Illinois Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery Center in Morton Grove

The Surgery Center at 900 N. Michigan Ave. in Chicago

Westmont Surgery Center

Indiana

Broadwest Specialty Surgical Center in Merrillville

Carmel Specialty Surgery Center

LaPorte Medical Group Surgical Center

Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center Management Co. in Jasper

Midwest Specialty Surgery Center in Indianapolis

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center of Lafayette

Surgery Center of Munster

Vision Surgical Center at Spring Hill in Jeffersonville

Whitewater Surgery Center in Richmond

Advanced Regional Surgery Center in Jeffersonville

Laser and Skin Surgery Center of Indiana in Indianapolis

Northern Indiana Ambulatory Surgery Center in Elkhart

Southern Indiana Surgery Center in Bloomington

The Surgery Center of Indianapolis in Carmel

Allied Physicians Surgery Center in South Bend

Evansville (Ind.) Surgery Center Associates

Kansas

Deer Creek Surgery Center of Overland Park

South Kansas City Surgical Center

Salina Surgical Center

Kentucky

Calobrace Plastic Surgery Center of Louisville

Koby & Karp Eye Care and Surgery Center of Louisville

Central Kentucky Surgery Center of Danville

Louisiana

Advanced Surgery Center of Metairie

Advanced Surgery Center of Northern Louisiana in Monroe

Ambulatory Surgery Center of Opelousas in Metairie

East Jefferson Surgery Center in Metairie

New Iberia Surgery Center

Shreveport Surgery Center Limited Partnership

Surgery Center of West Monroe

Thibodaux Surgery Center

CVT Surgical Center in Baton Rouge

Jefferson Ambulatory Surgery Center in Metairie

Park Place Surgery Center of Lafayette

Maine

East Bay Surgery Center in Swansea

West Suburban Eye Surgery Center in Waltham

Massachusetts

New England Eye Surgical Center in South Weymouth

Maryland

Advanced Surgery Center of Bethesda

Andochick Surgical Center in Frederick

Deer Pointe Surgical Center in Salisbury

Dermatology Surgery Center of Washington in Chevy Chase

Frederick Surgical Center

Hagerstown Surgery Center Hanover Parkway Surgery Center in Greenbelt

Leonardtown Surgery Center

Lutherville Surgery Center in Towson

Maple Lawn Surgery Center in Fulton

Maryland Specialty Surgery Center in Linthicum

Medstar Surgery Center at Brandywine

Monocacy Surgery Center in Frederick

Piney Orchard Surgery Center in Odenton

Riva Road Surgical Center in Annapolis

Snowden River Surgery Center in Ellicott City

The Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland in Lutherville

Westminster Surgery Center

Medstar Surgery Center at Timonium

Piccard Surgery Center in Rockville

Rockville Eye Surgery Center in Bethesda

Timonium Surgery Center

Michigan

Cataract Specialty Surgical Center in Berkley

East Paris Surgical Center in Grand Rapids

Great Lakes Surgical Center in Southfield

Newco Ambulatory Surgery Center in Fort Gratiot

Surgical Center of Southfield

Waterford Surgical Center

West Michigan Surgical Center in Zeeland

Birmingham Ambulatory Surgical Center in Troy

Bone and Joint Surgery Center of Novi

Eye Surgery Center of Michigan in Troy

Michigan Surgical Center in East Lansing

Northwest Michigan Surgery Center in Traverse City

Minnesota

Brainerd Lakes Surgery Center in Baxter

Hiawatha Surgery Center in Minneapolis

Mankato Surgical Center

Minnesota Valley Surgery Center in Burnsville

Missouri

Advanced Surgical Center of Sunset Hills in St. Louis

CMMP Surgical Center in Jefferson Center

Orthopedic Ambulatory Surgery Center of Chesterfield

Mississippi Urology Outpatient Surgery Center in Jackson

Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group

Mississippi

SOG Surgery Center in Tupelo

Specialty Surgical Center Center in Flowood

Gulf South Surgery Center of Gulfport

North Mississippi Ambulatory Surgery Center in Tupelo

Plastic Surgical Center of Mississippi in Flowood

Montana

Montana Surgery Center in Helena

Rocky Mountain Eye Surgery Center in Missoula

Orthopedic Surgical Center of Montana in Bozeman

Big Sky Surgery Center in Missoula

Yellowstone Surgery Center in Billings

North Carolina

Plastic Surgery Center Management in Asheville

Raleigh Plastic Surgery Center

Fayetteville Ambulatory Surgery Center Limited Partnership

Surgery Center of Pinehurst

Viewmont Surgery Center in Hickory

Carolina Spine & Neurosurgery Center in Asheville

Summit Cosmetic Surgery Center in Wilmington

Nebraska

Hastings Surgical Center

Miracle Hills Surgery Center in Omaha

Omaha Surgical Center

Pacific Surgery Center in Omaha

Grand Island Surgical Center

Kearney Ambulatory Surgical Center

New Hampshire

Minimally Invasive Surgery Center of NE in Bedford

Nashua Ambulatory Surgical Center

Orchard Surgical Center in Salem

Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center

New Jersey

Ambulatory Surgical Center of New Jersey in Edison

Barnert Surgical Center in Paterson

Bergenfield Surgical Center

Clifton Surgery Center

Fellowship Surgical Center in Mount Laurel

Garden State Surgical Center in Fair Lawn

Harrison Endo Surgical Center

Hasbrouck Heights Surgery Center

Linden Surgical Center

McBride Surgical Center in Woodland Park

Menlo Park Surgery Center in Edison

Middlesex Surgery Center in Edison

Oak Tree Surgery Center in Edison

Park Avenue Surgery Center in Edison

Premier Plastic Surgery Center of NJ in Morristown

Premier Surgical Center in Marlton

Saddle River Valley Surgical Center in Paramus

Surgery Center of Oradell Limited Liability

Surgical Center at Cedar Knolls

Teaneck Surgical Center

Accelerated Surgical Center of North Jersey, in Paterson

Hamilton Surgery Center

Mercer County Surgery Center in Lawrence Township

New Horizon Surgical Center in Paterson

West Orange Surgical Center

The Plastic Surgery Center in Shrewsbury

New Mexico

Four Corners Ambulatory Surgery Center in Farmington

Nevada

Box Canyon Surgery Center in Las Vegas

Eye Surgery Center of Northern Nevada in Reno

LV Surgery Center in Las Vegas

St. Mary's Outpatient Surgery Center at Galena in Reno

Sunset Ridge Surgery Center in Las Vegas

Tenaya Surgical Center in Las Vegas

Warm Springs Surgical Center in Las Vegas

Surgery Center of Reno

West Las Vegas Surgery Center

New York

Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center in Poughkeepsie

Albany Regional Eye Surgery Center in Latham

Ambulatory Surgery Center of Greater New York in the Bronx borough of New York City

Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York in Amherst

Brook Plaza Ambulatory Surgical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

Eye Surgery Center of Westchester in New Rochelle

Island Ambulatory Surgery Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

Midtown Surgery Center in New York City

New York Surgery Center Queens in New York City

Retinal Ambulatory Surgery Center of New York City

St. Peter's Ambulatory Surgery Center in Albany

The Surgery Center at Orthopedic Associates in Poughkeepsie

Capital Region AMbulatory Surgery Center in Albany

Ohio

Central Ohio Surgical Center in New Albany

Dermatology & Surgery Center of Northeast Ohio in Medina

Northwest Ohio Surgical Center in Sylvania

Columbus Specialty Surgery Center

Eye Surgery Center of Ohio in Columbus

Wooster Ambulatory Surgery Center

Cleveland Eye & Laser Surgery Center

Dayton Eye Surgery Center in Beavercreek

Findlay Surgery Center

Greater Dayton Surgery Center

Mentor Surgery Center

Surgery Center At Regency Park in Toledo

Taylor Station Surgical Center in Columbus

Oklahoma

Southern Oklahoma Surgical Center in Ardmore

Surgery Center of Enid

Physicians Surgical Center in Moore

Surgery Center of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City

Oregon

Capitol Surgery Center in Albany

Northwest Spine and Laser Surgery Center in Wilsonville

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center of Medford

River Road Surgery Center in Salem

Oregon Eye Surgery Center in Eugene

Surgery Center of Southern Oregon in Medford

Pennsylvania

Advanced Surgery Center of Lancaster

Eye Surgery Center of Chester County in Exton

Grand View Surgery Center at Harleysville

Hazelton Surgery Center

Liberty Eye Surgical Center in Philadelphia

Main Line Spine Surgery Center in King of Prussia

Mountain Laurel Surgery Center in Honesdale

Premier Surgery Center of Pittsburgh

Riverview Ambulatory Surgical Center in Kingston

Skin and Laser Surgery Center of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia

South Hills Surgery Center in West Mifflin

Surgery Center of Pottsville

The Cataract & Laser Surgery Center of Central Pennsylvania in Carlisle

The Facial Surgery Center in Mount Pleasant

The Surgery Center at Edgewood Place in Sharon

Trevose Specialty Care Surgical Center in Port Washington

Tri-County Surgery Center in Southampton

Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Center of Doylestown

Harrisburg Endoscopy & Surgery Center

Holy Redeemer Ambulatory Surgery Center in Huntingdon Valley

Main Line Surgery Center in Bala Cynwyd

New Britain Surgery Center in Chalfont

Surgery Center of Lancaster

The Ambulatory Surgery Center at St. Mary in Langhorne

The Physicians Surgery Center Lancaster General

Tri-State Surgery Center in Washington

South Carolina

AnMed Health Medicus Surgery Center in Anderson

Moore Orthopaedic Clinic Outpatient Surgery Center in Lexington

Parkway Surgery Center in Myrtle Beach

Wesmark Ambulatory Surgery Center in Sumter

South Dakota

Black Hills Regional Eye Surgery Center in Rapid City

Hille Henriksen River Ride Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Center in Sioux Falls

Tennessee

Knoxville Eye Surgery Center

Johnson City Surgery Center

Oral Facial Surgical Center in Nashville

Plastic Surgery Center of Nashville

Texas

Advanced Plastic Surgery Center of Dallas

Advanced Surgery Center of San Antonio

AUA Surgical Center in Amarillo

Bear Creek Surgery Center of Keller

Beltline Surgery Center of Sunnyvale

Cityview Surgery Center of Fort Worth

Doctors Surgery Center of Nacogdoches

EHI Surgery Center of Austin

Eye Surgery Center of North Dallas in Carrollton

Facial & Oculoplastic Surgery Center of San Antonio

Imperial Surgery Center of Houston

New Braunfels Spine & Pain Surgery Center

North Pines Surgery Center of Conroe

North Texas Team Care Surgery Center in Mesquite

NW Ambulatory Surgery Center in Houston

Orthopedic Surgery Center & Sports Medicine in Edinburg

OSD Surgery Center in Sugar Land

Paris Surgery Center

Pearland Surgery Center in Houston

PSG Surgery Center in Amarillo

Raider Surgical Center in Weslaco

Skin Surgery Center of Houston

Stone Oak Surgery Center in San Antonio

Surgery Center of Plano

Surgery Center of Texas in Plano

The Woodlands Outpatient Surgical Center in Spring

Water Leaf Surgery Center in Austin

Woodridge Surgical Center in Spring

Elite Ambulatory Surgical Centers in Houston

Orthopaedic Surgery Center of San Antonio

Physicians West Houston Surgical Center

Round Rock Surgery Center

Spars Surgical Center in Houston

Strictly Pediatrics Surgery Center of Central Texas in Austin

Texas Eye Surgery Center in Hurst

Texas Midwest Surgery Center in Abilene

Valley Baptist Ambulatory Surgery Center in Harlingen

Utah

Riverwoods Surgery Center in Provo

Coral Desert Surgery Center in St. George

St. George Surgical Center

Virginia

Culpeper Surgery Center

Reproductive Medicine and Surgery Center of Virginia in Charlottesville

Skin & Laser Surgery Center in McLean

Winchester Eye Surgery Center

Winchester Oral Surgery Center

Ear, Nose & Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery Center of Fredericksburg

Plastic Surgery Center of Hampton Roads in Newport News

Roanoke Ambulatory Surgery Center

The Surgery Center of Lynchburg

Washington

Longview Surgical Center

Alderwood Surgical Center in Lynnwood

Puget Sound Surgical Center in Shoreline

Southwest Washington Regional Surgery Center in Vancouver

Wisconsin

Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point

Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center in Kenosha

Bellin Orthopedic Surgery Center in Green Bay

