425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than 150K by state
The Small Business Administration released information on businesses that received funds from the Paycheck Protection Program.
Note: Centers received loans between $150,000 and $5 million. This list was compiled by searching for key terms in the Small Business Administration data and is likely not exhaustive. View the original breakdown here.
Here are the recipients by state:
Alaska
Providence Surgery Centers
Surgery Center of Wasilla in Anchorage
The Surgery Center of Fairbanks
Surgery Center of Kenai
Alabama
Eye Surgery Center of North Alabama in Huntsville
Grandview II Surgery Center in Birmingham
Northeast Alabama Eye Surgery Center in Gadsden
Surgery Center of Decatur
Madison Surgery Center
Plastic Surgery Center of Huntsville
Shelby Baptist Ambulatory Surgery Center in Alabaster
Southeastern Oral-Maxillofacial & Facial Cosmetic Surgery Center in Dothan
Southern Alabama Surgery Center in Dothan
The Surgery Center in Oxford
Decatur Surgery Center
Surgery Center, Huntsville
Arkansas
Centerview Surgery Center in Little Rock
Freeway Surgery Center in Little Rock
Little Rock Surgery Center
Tri-State Advanced Surgery Center in Marion
Oral & Facial Surgery Center in Fayetteville
Precision Surgical Center of Northwest Arkansas in Rogers
Arizona
Catalina Surgery Center in Tucson
Mesquite Surgery Center in Tucson
North Scottsdale Ambulatory Surgery Center
Phoenix Eye Surgical Center
Physicians United Surgery Center in Chandler
Surgery Center At River Road in Tucson
Surgery Center of Gilbert in Mesa
Tri-City Surgery Center in Prescott
Prescott Outpatient Surgical Center
Scottsdale Eye Surgery Center
California
Ace Endoscopy & Surgery Center in Rialto
Arthroscopic and Laser Surgery Center of San Diego
Century City Outpatient Surgery Center in Los Angeles
Complete Care Surgical Center in Long Beach
Cypress Ambulatory Surgery Center in Santa Maria
DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach
Galileo Surgery Center in Atascadero
Kern Medical Surgery Center in Bakersfield
Laser Surgery Center of North California in Sacramento
Los Alamitos Surgery Center
O'Connor Building Surgery Center in San Jose
Physicians' Surgery Center of Modesto
Premier Surgery Center of Santa Maria
Redwood Surgery Center in Castro Valley
Spanish Hills Surgery Center in Camarillo
Spine & Sports Surgery Center in Campbell
T Surgery Center in Ventura
Temecula CA United Surgery Center
Valley Surgery Center at Modesto
West LA Venice Surgical Center in Culver City
Advanced Diagnostic and Surgical Center in Alhambra
Bakersfield Specialists Surgical Center
Eye Surgical Center of San Francisco
La Peer Surgery Center in Beverly Hills
Concourse Diagnostic and Surgery Center in City of Industry
K and B Surgical Center in Beverly Hills
Freedom Vision Surgery Center in Encino
Mount Sinai Surgery Center in Tarzana
Pacific Heights Surgery Center of San Francisco
Quality Care Surgery Center in Marina Del Rey
San Antonio Ambulatory Surgical Center in Upland
Specialty Surgical Center of Arcadia
Specialty Surgical Center of Thousand Oaks in Westlake Village
The Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center in Chula Vista
The Surgery Center of Newport Coast
Tower Outpatient Surgery Center in Los Angeles
Truxtun Surgery Center in Bakersfield
Monterey Peninsula Surgery Center
Colorado
Aberdeen Ambulatory Surgical Center in Pueblo
Arete Surgical Center in Johnstown
Ascent Surgery Center in Colorado Springs
Black Canyon Surgical Center in Montrose
Highline South Ambulatory Surgery Center in Littleton
Insight Surgery Center in Lone Tree
Parkwest Surgery Center in Pueblo
Surgery Center of Loveland
Grand Valley Surgical Center in Grand Junction
Surgery Center of Fort Collins
Audubon Ambulatory Surgery Center in Colorado Springs
Connecticut
Constitution Surgery Center East in Waterford
Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center in Rocky Hill
Aesthetic Surgery Center in Darien
Connecticut Orthopaedic Surgery Center in Milford
Orthopaedic Specialty Surgery Center in Danbury
Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists Outpatient Surgical Center in Hamden
Delaware
Rockland Surgery Center in Wilmington
Wilmington Ambulatory Surgical Center
Florida
Advanced Surgery Center of Sarasota
Advanced Surgery Center of Tampa
Ambulatory Surgery Center of Boca Raton
Clearwater Ambulatory Surgical Center in Belleair
Cypress Creek Outpatient Surgical Center in Fort Lauderdale
Deerfield Beach Outpatient Surgical Center in Fort Lauderdale
Doctors Outpatient Surgery Center in Naples
Endo Surgical Center of Florida in Orlando
Estero Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center
F.E.C. Ambulatory Surgical Center in Altamonte Springs
Florida Surgery Center Enterprise in Tampa
Longleaf Surgery Center in New Port Richey
Ocala Neurosurgical Center
Sarasota Physicians Surgical Center
Seven Hills Surgery Center in Tallahassee
Stuart Surgery Center
Summerlin Bend Surgery Center in Fort Myers
Surgery Center of Broward in Sunrise
Surgery Center of Coral Gables
Surgery Center of Key West
Surgery Center of Mount Dora
Surgery Center of Naples
Treasure Coast Surgical Center in Fort Pierce
Visual Health and Surgical Center in Palm Beach
Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center in Altamonte Springs
Central Palm Beach Surgery Center in West Palm Beach
Northwest Florida Surgical Center in Pensacola
Red Hill Surgical Center in Tallahassee
St. Luke's Surgical Center in Tarpon Springs
St. Mark's Surgical Center in Fort Myers
Surgical Center Development in Palm Coast
Surgery Center of Weston
The Surgery Center of Jacksonville
Weston Outpatient Surgical Center
Tampa Bay Surgical Center Associates
Georgia
Atlanta Orthopaedic Surgery Center
Atlanta West Dermatology and Surgery Center
Brookstone Surgical Center in Columbus
Ear Nose & Throat Plastic Surgery Center in Douglasville
ENT Surgery Center of Augusta in Evans
Eye Surgery Center of Augusta
Hughston Surgical Center in Columbus
Plastic Surgery Center of the South in Marietta
Surgery Center of Athens
Eye Surgery Center of West Georgia in Columbus
Eye Consultants of Atlanta Piedmont System Ambulatory Surgery Center
Peachtree Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Perimeter in Atlanta
Peachtree Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Piedmont in Atlanta
Polaris Spine & Neurosurgery Center in Atlanta
Southern Bone & Joint Ambulatory Surgical Center in Newnan
Iowa
Ankeny Medical Park Surgery Center
Iowa City Ambulatory Surgical Center
Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center in West Des Moines
Idaho
Grand Teton Surgical Center in Idaho Falls
Idaho Skin Surgery Center in Boise
Pleasant View Surgery Center in Post Falls
River View Surgery Center in Twin Falls
Surgery Center of Idaho in Meridian
Illinois
Deerpath Orthopedic Surgical Center in Morris
Hyde Park Surgical Center in Des Plaines
Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center Anesthesiology in St. Charles
1800 McDonough Road Surgery Center in Hoffman Estates
Algonquin Road Surgery Center in Lake in the Hills
Elmwood Park Surgery Center Acquisition & Development
Illinois Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery Center in Morton Grove
The Surgery Center at 900 N. Michigan Ave. in Chicago
Westmont Surgery Center
Indiana
Broadwest Specialty Surgical Center in Merrillville
Carmel Specialty Surgery Center
LaPorte Medical Group Surgical Center
Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center Management Co. in Jasper
Midwest Specialty Surgery Center in Indianapolis
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center of Lafayette
Surgery Center of Munster
Vision Surgical Center at Spring Hill in Jeffersonville
Whitewater Surgery Center in Richmond
Advanced Regional Surgery Center in Jeffersonville
Laser and Skin Surgery Center of Indiana in Indianapolis
Northern Indiana Ambulatory Surgery Center in Elkhart
Southern Indiana Surgery Center in Bloomington
The Surgery Center of Indianapolis in Carmel
Allied Physicians Surgery Center in South Bend
Evansville (Ind.) Surgery Center Associates
Kansas
Deer Creek Surgery Center of Overland Park
South Kansas City Surgical Center
Salina Surgical Center
Kentucky
Calobrace Plastic Surgery Center of Louisville
Koby & Karp Eye Care and Surgery Center of Louisville
Central Kentucky Surgery Center of Danville
Louisiana
Advanced Surgery Center of Metairie
Advanced Surgery Center of Northern Louisiana in Monroe
Ambulatory Surgery Center of Opelousas in Metairie
East Jefferson Surgery Center in Metairie
New Iberia Surgery Center
Shreveport Surgery Center Limited Partnership
Surgery Center of West Monroe
Thibodaux Surgery Center
CVT Surgical Center in Baton Rouge
Jefferson Ambulatory Surgery Center in Metairie
Park Place Surgery Center of Lafayette
Maine
East Bay Surgery Center in Swansea
West Suburban Eye Surgery Center in Waltham
Massachusetts
New England Eye Surgical Center in South Weymouth
Maryland
Advanced Surgery Center of Bethesda
Andochick Surgical Center in Frederick
Deer Pointe Surgical Center in Salisbury
Dermatology Surgery Center of Washington in Chevy Chase
Frederick Surgical Center
Hagerstown Surgery Center Hanover Parkway Surgery Center in Greenbelt
Leonardtown Surgery Center
Lutherville Surgery Center in Towson
Maple Lawn Surgery Center in Fulton
Maryland Specialty Surgery Center in Linthicum
Medstar Surgery Center at Brandywine
Monocacy Surgery Center in Frederick
Piney Orchard Surgery Center in Odenton
Riva Road Surgical Center in Annapolis
Snowden River Surgery Center in Ellicott City
The Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland in Lutherville
Westminster Surgery Center
Medstar Surgery Center at Timonium
Piccard Surgery Center in Rockville
Rockville Eye Surgery Center in Bethesda
Timonium Surgery Center
Michigan
Cataract Specialty Surgical Center in Berkley
East Paris Surgical Center in Grand Rapids
Great Lakes Surgical Center in Southfield
Newco Ambulatory Surgery Center in Fort Gratiot
Surgical Center of Southfield
Waterford Surgical Center
West Michigan Surgical Center in Zeeland
Birmingham Ambulatory Surgical Center in Troy
Bone and Joint Surgery Center of Novi
Eye Surgery Center of Michigan in Troy
Michigan Surgical Center in East Lansing
Northwest Michigan Surgery Center in Traverse City
Minnesota
Brainerd Lakes Surgery Center in Baxter
Hiawatha Surgery Center in Minneapolis
Mankato Surgical Center
Minnesota Valley Surgery Center in Burnsville
Missouri
Advanced Surgical Center of Sunset Hills in St. Louis
CMMP Surgical Center in Jefferson Center
Orthopedic Ambulatory Surgery Center of Chesterfield
Mississippi Urology Outpatient Surgery Center in Jackson
Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group
Mississippi
SOG Surgery Center in Tupelo
Specialty Surgical Center Center in Flowood
Gulf South Surgery Center of Gulfport
North Mississippi Ambulatory Surgery Center in Tupelo
Plastic Surgical Center of Mississippi in Flowood
Montana
Montana Surgery Center in Helena
Rocky Mountain Eye Surgery Center in Missoula
Orthopedic Surgical Center of Montana in Bozeman
Big Sky Surgery Center in Missoula
Yellowstone Surgery Center in Billings
North Carolina
Plastic Surgery Center Management in Asheville
Raleigh Plastic Surgery Center
Fayetteville Ambulatory Surgery Center Limited Partnership
Surgery Center of Pinehurst
Viewmont Surgery Center in Hickory
Carolina Spine & Neurosurgery Center in Asheville
Summit Cosmetic Surgery Center in Wilmington
Nebraska
Hastings Surgical Center
Miracle Hills Surgery Center in Omaha
Omaha Surgical Center
Pacific Surgery Center in Omaha
Grand Island Surgical Center
Kearney Ambulatory Surgical Center
New Hampshire
Minimally Invasive Surgery Center of NE in Bedford
Nashua Ambulatory Surgical Center
Orchard Surgical Center in Salem
Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center
New Jersey
Ambulatory Surgical Center of New Jersey in Edison
Barnert Surgical Center in Paterson
Bergenfield Surgical Center
Clifton Surgery Center
Fellowship Surgical Center in Mount Laurel
Garden State Surgical Center in Fair Lawn
Harrison Endo Surgical Center
Hasbrouck Heights Surgery Center
Linden Surgical Center
McBride Surgical Center in Woodland Park
Menlo Park Surgery Center in Edison
Middlesex Surgery Center in Edison
Oak Tree Surgery Center in Edison
Park Avenue Surgery Center in Edison
Premier Plastic Surgery Center of NJ in Morristown
Premier Surgical Center in Marlton
Saddle River Valley Surgical Center in Paramus
Surgery Center of Oradell Limited Liability
Surgical Center at Cedar Knolls
Teaneck Surgical Center
Accelerated Surgical Center of North Jersey, in Paterson
Hamilton Surgery Center
Mercer County Surgery Center in Lawrence Township
New Horizon Surgical Center in Paterson
West Orange Surgical Center
The Plastic Surgery Center in Shrewsbury
New Mexico
Four Corners Ambulatory Surgery Center in Farmington
Nevada
Box Canyon Surgery Center in Las Vegas
Eye Surgery Center of Northern Nevada in Reno
LV Surgery Center in Las Vegas
St. Mary's Outpatient Surgery Center at Galena in Reno
Sunset Ridge Surgery Center in Las Vegas
Tenaya Surgical Center in Las Vegas
Warm Springs Surgical Center in Las Vegas
Surgery Center of Reno
West Las Vegas Surgery Center
New York
Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center in Poughkeepsie
Albany Regional Eye Surgery Center in Latham
Ambulatory Surgery Center of Greater New York in the Bronx borough of New York City
Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York in Amherst
Brook Plaza Ambulatory Surgical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City
Eye Surgery Center of Westchester in New Rochelle
Island Ambulatory Surgery Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City
Midtown Surgery Center in New York City
New York Surgery Center Queens in New York City
Retinal Ambulatory Surgery Center of New York City
St. Peter's Ambulatory Surgery Center in Albany
The Surgery Center at Orthopedic Associates in Poughkeepsie
Capital Region AMbulatory Surgery Center in Albany
Ohio
Central Ohio Surgical Center in New Albany
Dermatology & Surgery Center of Northeast Ohio in Medina
Northwest Ohio Surgical Center in Sylvania
Columbus Specialty Surgery Center
Eye Surgery Center of Ohio in Columbus
Wooster Ambulatory Surgery Center
Cleveland Eye & Laser Surgery Center
Dayton Eye Surgery Center in Beavercreek
Findlay Surgery Center
Greater Dayton Surgery Center
Mentor Surgery Center
Surgery Center At Regency Park in Toledo
Taylor Station Surgical Center in Columbus
Oklahoma
Southern Oklahoma Surgical Center in Ardmore
Surgery Center of Enid
Physicians Surgical Center in Moore
Surgery Center of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City
Oregon
Capitol Surgery Center in Albany
Northwest Spine and Laser Surgery Center in Wilsonville
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center of Medford
River Road Surgery Center in Salem
Oregon Eye Surgery Center in Eugene
Surgery Center of Southern Oregon in Medford
Pennsylvania
Advanced Surgery Center of Lancaster
Eye Surgery Center of Chester County in Exton
Grand View Surgery Center at Harleysville
Hazelton Surgery Center
Liberty Eye Surgical Center in Philadelphia
Main Line Spine Surgery Center in King of Prussia
Mountain Laurel Surgery Center in Honesdale
Premier Surgery Center of Pittsburgh
Riverview Ambulatory Surgical Center in Kingston
Skin and Laser Surgery Center of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia
South Hills Surgery Center in West Mifflin
Surgery Center of Pottsville
The Cataract & Laser Surgery Center of Central Pennsylvania in Carlisle
The Facial Surgery Center in Mount Pleasant
The Surgery Center at Edgewood Place in Sharon
Trevose Specialty Care Surgical Center in Port Washington
Tri-County Surgery Center in Southampton
Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Center of Doylestown
Harrisburg Endoscopy & Surgery Center
Holy Redeemer Ambulatory Surgery Center in Huntingdon Valley
Main Line Surgery Center in Bala Cynwyd
New Britain Surgery Center in Chalfont
Surgery Center of Lancaster
The Ambulatory Surgery Center at St. Mary in Langhorne
The Physicians Surgery Center Lancaster General
Tri-State Surgery Center in Washington
South Carolina
AnMed Health Medicus Surgery Center in Anderson
Moore Orthopaedic Clinic Outpatient Surgery Center in Lexington
Parkway Surgery Center in Myrtle Beach
Wesmark Ambulatory Surgery Center in Sumter
South Dakota
Black Hills Regional Eye Surgery Center in Rapid City
Hille Henriksen River Ride Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Center in Sioux Falls
Tennessee
Knoxville Eye Surgery Center
Johnson City Surgery Center
Oral Facial Surgical Center in Nashville
Plastic Surgery Center of Nashville
Texas
Advanced Plastic Surgery Center of Dallas
Advanced Surgery Center of San Antonio
AUA Surgical Center in Amarillo
Bear Creek Surgery Center of Keller
Beltline Surgery Center of Sunnyvale
Cityview Surgery Center of Fort Worth
Doctors Surgery Center of Nacogdoches
EHI Surgery Center of Austin
Eye Surgery Center of North Dallas in Carrollton
Facial & Oculoplastic Surgery Center of San Antonio
Imperial Surgery Center of Houston
New Braunfels Spine & Pain Surgery Center
North Pines Surgery Center of Conroe
North Texas Team Care Surgery Center in Mesquite
NW Ambulatory Surgery Center in Houston
Orthopedic Surgery Center & Sports Medicine in Edinburg
OSD Surgery Center in Sugar Land
Paris Surgery Center
Pearland Surgery Center in Houston
PSG Surgery Center in Amarillo
Raider Surgical Center in Weslaco
Skin Surgery Center of Houston
Stone Oak Surgery Center in San Antonio
Surgery Center of Plano
Surgery Center of Texas in Plano
The Woodlands Outpatient Surgical Center in Spring
Water Leaf Surgery Center in Austin
Woodridge Surgical Center in Spring
Elite Ambulatory Surgical Centers in Houston
Orthopaedic Surgery Center of San Antonio
Physicians West Houston Surgical Center
Round Rock Surgery Center
Spars Surgical Center in Houston
Strictly Pediatrics Surgery Center of Central Texas in Austin
Texas Eye Surgery Center in Hurst
Texas Midwest Surgery Center in Abilene
Valley Baptist Ambulatory Surgery Center in Harlingen
Utah
Riverwoods Surgery Center in Provo
Coral Desert Surgery Center in St. George
St. George Surgical Center
Virginia
Culpeper Surgery Center
Reproductive Medicine and Surgery Center of Virginia in Charlottesville
Skin & Laser Surgery Center in McLean
Winchester Eye Surgery Center
Winchester Oral Surgery Center
Ear, Nose & Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery Center of Fredericksburg
Plastic Surgery Center of Hampton Roads in Newport News
Roanoke Ambulatory Surgery Center
The Surgery Center of Lynchburg
Washington
Longview Surgical Center
Alderwood Surgical Center in Lynnwood
Puget Sound Surgical Center in Shoreline
Southwest Washington Regional Surgery Center in Vancouver
Wisconsin
Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point
Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center in Kenosha
Bellin Orthopedic Surgery Center in Green Bay
