40 rankings ASCs should know

Here are 40 rankings reported by Becker's in May that physicians should know:

The five largest ASC companies by the number of operating rooms, according to 2022 data from healthcare data company Definitive Healthcare.

1. Envision Healthcare: 720

2. HCA Surgery Center Division (Nashville, Tenn.): 693

3. SurgCenter Development (Towson, Md.): 225

4. Physicians Endoscopy (Jamison, Pa.): 186

5. Covenant Physician Partners (Nashville): 145

The five best places to live in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024, according to a May 16 list published by U.S. News & World Report.

1. Green Bay, Wis.

2. Huntsville, Ala.

3. Raleigh and Durham, N.C.

4. Boulder, Colo.

5. Sarasota, Fla.

The five best places for physicians to practice in for 2023, according to data from Medscape's "Best & Worst Places to Practice" report:

1. Idaho

2. North Dakota

3. Minnesota

4. Wisconsin

5. North Carolina

The five worst places for physicians to practice in for 2023, according to data from Medscape's "Best & Worst Places to Practice" report:

1. Washington, D.C.

2. Maryland

3. Connecticut

4. New Mexico

5. West Virginia

Here are the top five private equity investors in healthcare services by number of investments in the first quarter of 2023, ranked by number of deals, ​​according to investment data company PitchBook.

1. Leon Capital Group

2. New MainStream Capital

3 (tie). Chicago Pacific Founders

3 (tie). Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

3 (tie). Audax Group

The five worst states for healthcare, according to a report from MoneyGeek:

1. West Virginia

2. Mississippi

3. Alaska

4. Tennessee

5. Louisiana

Here are the five most-recruited physicians, according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."

1. Gastroenterologists

2. Radiologists

3. Rheumatologists

4. Hematologists/oncologists

5. Urologists

Here is a breakdown of physician recruitment trends by setting, along with the respective percent change from 2021 to 2022, according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."

1. Hospitals: 34 percent (+1 percent)

2. Medical groups: 18 percent (-11 percent)

3. Academic medical centers: 34 percent (+14 percent)

4. Federally qualified health centers: 8 percent (no change)

5. Solo, partnership and concierge practices: 1 percent (-2 percent)