24 best states for physicians to practice in for 2023

Idaho has been named the top state for physicians to practice in for 2023, based on data from Medscape's "Best & Worst Places to Practice" report, released on May 18.
Medscape took several factors into account, including compensation, degree of physician burnout, health of state residents, quality-of-life measures, tax burden, crime rate, medical malpractice premiums and the rate of adverse actions.
Best states for physicians to practice in for 2023:
1. Idaho
2. North Dakota
3. Minnesota
4. Wisconsin
5. North Carolina
6. Utah
7. South Dakota
8. Virginia
9. Nebraska
10. New Hampshire
11. Washington
12. Florida
13. Oregon
14. Iowa
15. Maine
16. Tennessee
17. California
18. Texas
19. Indiana
20. Georgia
21. Colorado
22. South Carolina
23. Alabama
24. Delaware