24 best states for physicians to practice in for 2023

Idaho has been named the top state for physicians to practice in for 2023, based on data from Medscape's "Best & Worst Places to Practice" report, released on May 18.

Medscape took several factors into account, including compensation, degree of physician burnout, health of state residents, quality-of-life measures, tax burden, crime rate, medical malpractice premiums and the rate of adverse actions.

Best states for physicians to practice in for 2023:

1. Idaho

2. North Dakota

3. Minnesota

4. Wisconsin

5. North Carolina

6. Utah

7. South Dakota

8. Virginia

9. Nebraska

10. New Hampshire

11. Washington

12. Florida

13. Oregon

14. Iowa

15. Maine

16. Tennessee

17. California

18. Texas

19. Indiana

20. Georgia

21. Colorado

22. South Carolina

23. Alabama

24. Delaware