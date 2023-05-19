ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

24 best states for physicians to practice in for 2023

Claire Wallace -  

Idaho has been named the top state for physicians to practice in for 2023, based on data from Medscape's "Best & Worst Places to Practice" report, released on May 18. 

Medscape took several factors into account, including compensation, degree of physician burnout, health of state residents, quality-of-life measures, tax burden, crime rate, medical malpractice premiums and the rate of adverse actions. 

Best states for physicians to practice in for 2023: 

1. Idaho 

2. North Dakota

3. Minnesota 

4. Wisconsin

5. North Carolina

6. Utah 

7. South Dakota 

8. Virginia 

9. Nebraska

10. New Hampshire

11. Washington

12. Florida

13. Oregon 

14. Iowa 

15. Maine 

16. Tennessee 

17. California

18. Texas 

19. Indiana 

20. Georgia 

21. Colorado 

22. South Carolina 

23. Alabama

24. Delaware

