Where physicians are getting hired most

Paige Haeffele  

Physician recruiting efforts have gone up in two medical settings: hospitals and academic medical centers, according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report." 

Physicians Thrive, a financial advisory group, compiled data from more than 12 sources, including Doximity, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Merritt Hawkins, for the report. 

Here is a breakdown of physician recruitment trends by setting, along with the respective percent change from 2021 to 2022:

  • Hospitals: 34 percent (+1 percent)
  • Medical groups: 18 percent (-11 percent)
  • Academic medical centers: 34 percent (+14 percent)
  • Federally qualified health centers: 8 percent (no change)
  • Solo, partnership and concierge practices: 1 percent (-2 percent)

Physician Thrive attributed these changes to shifts in care models and the aging population.

