5 worst places for physicians to practice in for 2023

Washington, D.C., has been named the worst place for physicians to practice in for 2023, based on data from Medscape's "Best & Worst Places to Practice" report, released on May 18. 

Medscape took several factors into account, including compensation, degree of physician burnout, health of state residents, quality-of-life measures, tax burden, crime rate, medical malpractice premiums and the rate of adverse actions. 

Worst places for physicians to practice in for 2023: 

  1. Washington, D.C. 
  2. Maryland 
  3. Connecticut
  4. New Mexico 
  5. West Virginia

