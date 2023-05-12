ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Top 10 most-recruited physician specialties

Riz Hatton -  

Gastroenterologists are the most-recruited physicians, according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."

For the report, Physicians Thrive compiled data from more than 12 sources, including Doximity, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Merritt Hawkins.

Here are the 10 most-recruited physicians, according to Physicians Thrive:

1. Gastroenterologists

2. Radiologists

3. Rheumatologists

4. Hematologists/oncologists

5. Urologists

6. Cardiologists

7. Pulmonary/critical Care

8. Psychiatrists

9. OB/GYNs

10. Neurologists

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast