Top 10 most-recruited physician specialties

Gastroenterologists are the most-recruited physicians, according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."

For the report, Physicians Thrive compiled data from more than 12 sources, including Doximity, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Merritt Hawkins.

Here are the 10 most-recruited physicians, according to Physicians Thrive:

1. Gastroenterologists

2. Radiologists

3. Rheumatologists

4. Hematologists/oncologists

5. Urologists

6. Cardiologists

7. Pulmonary/critical Care

8. Psychiatrists

9. OB/GYNs

10. Neurologists