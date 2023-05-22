The 25 best places to live in the U.S. for 2023, 2024

Green Bay, Wis., has been named the top place to live in the U.S. for 2023 and 2024, according to a May 16 list published by U.S. News & World Report.

The list is based on factors including quality of life, cost of living, desirability and more. Read more about the methodology here.

1. Green Bay, Wis.

2. Huntsville, Ala.

3. Raleigh and Durham, N.C.

4. Boulder, Colo.

5. Sarasota, Fla.

6. Naples, Fla.

7. Portland, Maine

8. Charlotte, N.C.

9. Colorado Springs, Colo.

10. Fayetteville, Ark.

11. Madison, Wis.

12. Boise, Idaho

13. San Jose, Calif.

14. Ann Arbor, Mich.

15. Melbourne, Fla.

16. Jacksonville, Fla.

17. Albany, N.Y.

18. Myrtle Beach, S.C.

19. Des Moines, Iowa

20. Grand Rapids, Mich.

21. Knoxville, Tenn.

22. Syracuse, N.Y.

23. Fort Collins, Colo.

24. Tampa, Fla.

25. Hickory, N.C.