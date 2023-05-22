ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The 25 best places to live in the U.S. for 2023, 2024

Claire Wallace -  

Green Bay, Wis., has been named the top place to live in the U.S. for 2023 and 2024, according to a May 16 list published by U.S. News & World Report. 

The list is based on factors including quality of life, cost of living, desirability and more. Read more about the methodology here

1. Green Bay, Wis. 

2. Huntsville, Ala. 

3. Raleigh and Durham, N.C. 

4. Boulder, Colo. 

5. Sarasota, Fla. 

6. Naples, Fla. 

7. Portland, Maine 

8. Charlotte, N.C. 

9. Colorado Springs, Colo.

10. Fayetteville, Ark. 

11. Madison, Wis. 

12. Boise, Idaho 

13. San Jose, Calif. 

14. Ann Arbor, Mich. 

15. Melbourne, Fla. 

16. Jacksonville, Fla. 

17. Albany, N.Y. 

18. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 

19. Des Moines, Iowa 

20. Grand Rapids, Mich. 

21. Knoxville, Tenn. 

22. Syracuse, N.Y. 

23. Fort Collins, Colo. 

24. Tampa, Fla. 

25. Hickory, N.C. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast