Healthcare's top 19 investors in Q1

Private equity firm Leon Capital Group was the most active healthcare investor worldwide in the first quarter of 2023, according to investment data company PitchBook.

The "Global league tables," published May 12, analyzed global private equity trends and investment strategies from the first quarter of 2023.

Here are the top 19 private equity investors in healthcare services by number of investments in Q1, ranked by number of deals:

1. Leon Capital Group

2. New MainStream Capital 

3 (tie). Chicago Pacific Founders

3 (tie). Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe 

3 (tie). Audax Group 

6 (tie). Apollo Global Management 

6 (tie). Ares Management 

6 (tie). Quadrum Capital 

6 (tie). Webster Equity Partners

6 (tie). Iron Path Capital 

6 (tie). Careventures

6 (tie). Shore Capital Partners

13 (tie). StoneCalibre

13 (tie). Omers Private Equity 

13 (tie). Thompson Street Capital Partners 

13 (tie). Partners Group

13 (tie). Mubadala Investment Company 

13 (tie). Kohlberg Kravis Roberts

13 (tie). WestView Capital Partners

