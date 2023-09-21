ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

4 physicians facing legal trouble over illegal opioid distribution

Here are four physicians and former physicians who are facing legal battles over unlawful opioid distribution that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 31:

1. Thomas Romano, MD, a Martin's Ferry, Ohio-based physician, has been convicted of unlawfully distributing opioids.

2. Former Victorville, Calif.-based anesthesiologist Wendell Mark Street, MD, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for illegally prescribing and distributing oxycodone to buyers. 

3. Robert Soucy Jr., DO, of Columbia, N.H., was indicted on 12 counts of unlawful distribution of opioids and benzodiazepines. 

4.  Former Auburn, N.Y.-based physician Jang Boo Chi, MD, and his medical practice will pay $135,000 for overprescribing opioids in dangerous combinations.

