New Hampshire physician indicted for illegal distribution of controlled substances

Robert Soucy Jr., DO, of Columbia, N.H., was indicted on 12 counts of unlawful distribution of opioids and benzodiazepines.

Dr. Soucy, 70, allegedly distributed fentanyl, oxycodone, hydromorphone, methadone, lorazepam, and diazepam to individuals outside the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose, according to a Sept. 15 news release from the Justice Department. He surrendered his DEA registration and did not renew his medical license which means he is no longer permitted to prescribe controlled substances.

If convicted, Dr. Soucy faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count, according to the release.