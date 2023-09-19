4 physician fraud cases in 3 weeks

Here are four physician fraud cases Becker's has covered since Aug. 28:

Joplin, Mo.-based pain management physician Heather Stelling, MD, was convicted for healthcare fraud and must pay $146,026 to Medicare and Medicaid. Dr. Stelling, who owned and operated a practice, had her license suspended in 2018 after she failed to file or pay any state income taxes for three years. She continued to practice medicine despite having been informed she needed to obtain a certificate of tax compliance to do so. Morgantown, W.V.-based physician David Anderson, MD, has been charged with filing a false tax return. Chicago physician Benjamin Toh, MD, has been convicted for his participation in a $9.5 million healthcare fraud conspiracy. Dr. Toh and others submitted over $9.5 million in fraudulent claims to Medicare and Medicaid for cancer genetic tests between March and September 2019, which were ordered despite never reviewing test results and never meeting the patients either in-person or via telehealth. Samson Orusa, MD, was sentenced to seven years in prison and to pay more than $1 million in restitution for 13 counts of healthcare fraud. Dr. Orusa, 61, billed federal health insurers $1,885,245 for hundreds of medically unnecessary services, including requiring patients to visit his clinic in Clarksville, Tenn., as many as six times per month to obtain their prescriptions.