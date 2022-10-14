3 universities opening ASCs

Here are three universities that are opening ASCs that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 29:

1. Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is opening a urology ASC as part of its upcoming $20 million Health Specialty Center.

2. The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health broke ground on a new ASC on its campus in Bel Air, Md.

3. Through a partnership between Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial Healthcare, Tallahassee-based Florida State University and developer St. Joe Company, an 87-acre medical complex in Panama City Beach, Fla., with an ASC is being built.