3 states cracking down on noncompete laws

Riz Hatton  

Here are three states that have taken action to ban noncompetes that Becker's has reported on since Oct. 5:

1. A bill has been introduced in the Wisconsin Legislature that would ban most noncompete agreements.

2. On Sept. 1, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill prohibiting employers from entering into noncompetes with California employees, regardless of the state the employee is working in.

3. Maryland employers are barred from noncompete provisions for certain employees. The law went into effect Oct. 1. 

